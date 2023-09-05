ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

‘As A Single Mother, It’s Either You Are A Responsible Mother Or A Slay Queen’ -Yetunde Bakare Says

Yoruba movie actress Yetunde Bakare recently shared her thoughts on the challenges faced by single mothers from non-affluent backgrounds in a social media post. She emphasized the dual roles these single mothers often find themselves in, either as responsible caregivers or embracing a different lifestyle.

She highlighted the reality that single mothers frequently become hustlers, striving to provide for themselves and their families when financial resources are limited. In her statement, she expressed, “For single mothers, it’s often a choice between being a responsible parent or adopting a different lifestyle like being a ‘slay queen,’ especially if they don’t come from wealthy families.”

Yetunde Bakare is a renowned actress known for her talent and versatility in movies, which have contributed to her growing popularity among her social media followers.

In my opinion, I totally agree with Yetunde Bakare and I think most single mothers should prefer being a responsible mother than a slay queen.

