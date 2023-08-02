Apet Modella And Saga Deolu React As BBN’s Allysyn Audu Shares New Photos Of Herself In Bikini

Former Big Brother Naija star, Allysyn Audu, has used her most recent Instagram post to share new photos of herself from her outing. She is someone who loves to go out to enjoy herself, and she did it again by going to the beach to catch some fun. Upon seeing her post, her fans, including her BBN colleagues, Apet Modella, and Saga Deolu, could not hold their nerves as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

On her outing, she showed up in a swimwear outfit that looked good on her. She appeared in a low-cut hairstyle that enhanced her beauty. She came up with her natural face without makeup. She looked cool and relaxed as she enjoyed herself at the beach.

She captioned her post by saying, “See you at the beach.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

BBN star, Apet Modella was quick to react after seeing the post by saying, “But you went alone,” While Saga Deolu also reacted by saying, “Come to Malta.” These reactions show that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleagues, as shown by their positive remarks.

