Anyone That Says He/She Doesn’t Know How To Cry Hasn’t Lost A Mother – Joy And Joyce Mmeka

On May 5, 2023, Nollywood twin actresses, Joy and Joyce Mmeka lost their mother to the cold hands of death and laid her to rest in June 2023.

The twins shared lovely moments with their mother and noted that anyone that says he or she doesn’t know how to cry has never lost a mother.

They added that their mummy was the best gift that was given to them by their maker and they cherish her a lot because she carried them like eggs. They noted they she was their baby, best friend, and comedian as she always makes them laugh.

The delectable twin actresses affirmed that their mother carries everyone around her without discrimination and that she’s their biggest support and source of inspiration.

They said they remembered her saying her last year’s birthday was the best and that little did they know that it was going to be her last.

They said they feel the pain inside and that they can’t write, adding that they will love her to the end of time

“Anyone that says he or she doesn’t know how to cry has never lost a mother”. They noted.

