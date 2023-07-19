Anybody That Doesn’t Have Money Should Not Associate With Me, My Price Has Gone Up -Says Bobrisky

Nigerian celebrity Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky few minutes ago discloses in her official Facebook page that her price have gone up and she doesn’t want to hang around with people that are poor.

Bobrisky underwent a BBL surgery few weeks ago and she has now got a new shape from her doctor. She really thanked her doctor for giving her a new bum bum that comes with a huge price.

She has disclosed in her page to inform people who are ready to hang out with her that they must have the price she needs. She never wants to associate with people who do not have money especially now she has got a wonderful bum bum from her doctor.

