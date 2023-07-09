Anybody Can Be Sick And Die Anytime, Don’t Spoil Our Name Begging For Money When You Ain’t Sick” – Jaiye Kuti

Yoruba movie actress, Jaiye Kuti has used her most recent Instagram post to caution some of her movie colleagues who go about begging for money on social media even when they are not sick. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she disclosed that anybody can fall sick and die anytime but that her colleagues should not damage the reputation of the movie industry by begging people for money when they are not sick.

She made it known that she is in support of some of her colleagues who have to come out to plead with people for support when they fall sick, saying that she even sometimes assists them with the little money she has. She stated that some of her colleagues have turned the industry into a mess, saying that people now have bad impressions of them.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “Anybody can be sick and die anytime, don’t spoil our name by begging for money when you ain’t sick. I’m not saying people should not seek help when they are sick, I support it when you do that, and I have even helped some people with the little money I have. Some of the endorsement deal money I make, I don’t spend it alone, I always help a lot of people with it.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and the roles she plays in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

