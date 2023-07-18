Anita Joseph’s Husband Replies His Wife Who Asked Why Husbands Can’t Teach Their Wives Some Things

Actress Anita Joseph’s husband, MC-Fish, has taken to his wife’s Instagram page to respond to her statement, where she asked why husbands can’t teach their wives how to do some things. This came after the actress shared a new photo of the two of them having a good time while playing snooker together.

Her husband, MC-Fish, who did not hold back from giving her a response to her question, quickly replied by calling her everything that he stans for life. The actress is someone who has kept her relationship status open to the public, as she usually shares pictures of herself with her husband on social media.

In the statement made by the actress on her Instagram page, she said, “Why is it that husbands can’t teach their wives how to do these things? I will show them tomorrow, don’t worry.” Her husband, MC-Fish, replied to her by saying, “My everything, I stan for life.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

