Anita Joseph replies her fan who questioned her husband happiness in their marriage.

Anita Joesph who is a Nollywood actress, a mother and a wife has in her new post today replied one of her fans who questioned her husband’s happiness in their marriage. It was in February that Anita and her husband popularly known as Real MC Fish celebrated their third wedding anniversary. From their display on social media, one can easily tell that both parties are happy in the marriage, but on the note of curiosity one of her fans questioned Real MC Fish’s happiness in the marriage. The concerned fan who identified herself as Mackysavage added that Anita’s husband doesn’t look happy in their photos. She went on to suspect that it was Anita who sponsored her marriage to MC Fish, apparently, she gave him money to marry her.

See the comment below.

Anita replied the troll in a mild way adding that even if her husband isn’t happy in the marriage, there is nothing anyone can do about it.

See some pictures of Anita and her husband below.

In as much as everyone has the right to expression on social media, it is important to note that interfering in other people’s lives could be damaging in many different ways.

Chinny’sangle (

)