Anita Joseph Replies A Fan Who Said She Controls Her Husband And She’s The One Who Paid Bride Price

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has used her most recent Instagram post to reply to a female fan who said the actress is the one who controls her husband and that she is the one who paid her own bride price on their wedding day. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she gave her a befitting response.

The actress, who did not hold back from giving her a response, replied to her statement by saying that yes, her husband is not happy and that she is the one who paid her own bride price by herself, while also saying that she controls him everywhere.

In the statement made by the female fan on her Instagram page, she said, “I know very well that this man isn’t happy in this relationship. You control him very well, you are the one who gave this man your bride price.” The actress replied to her by saying, Yes, he’s not happy, and there’s nothing you can do about it. I’m the one who gave him money to pay my bride price, I control him everywhere.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and the roles she plays in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

