Angela Okorie Shares Lovely Moments With Charles Okocha As She Marks His Birthday

Popular actress and singer, Angela Okorie aka Legit Queen has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable moments with Charles Okocha aka Igwe 2pac as she celebrates his birthday. The videos captured beautiful moments spent with him at different times and seasons. Angela and Igwe 2pac are good friends and they bond well.

She called him Mr Phenomenal and her real Gee, adding that it’s his special day. She prayed that every day is for him to always win and that heavens will continue to open doors for him.

Angela noted that she loves him so much and prayed that he celebrates many more years.

These adorable photos sparked reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent shout-outs and compliments wishing her a prosperous happy birthday.

Top celebrities like Jerry Amilo and Hannah Cyril sent love emojis.

Happy birthday to Charles Okocha aka Igwe 2pac.

