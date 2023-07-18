Angela Okorie leaks chat about Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu

Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu were the subjects of Angela Okorie’s latest interview with a Nigerian woman, which details their struggle.

The woman talked about going to a club with the actresses to have affairs with males during the conversation.

She asserted, however, that Anita Joseph chose to pay her only N70,000 despite the fact that she was the most used female throughout the affair.

She further said that even though Uche was sick and ended up vomiting, Anita and Uche had affairs with the males at the club.

She stated:

“We go for one place for Oregon. That place na one oyinbo pilot dey there. We see three man there too. All Na oyinbo. Them search us collect our phone, off our phone.

“But na 70,000 Anita give me because Na three man sleep with me. I sure Anita chop my money because na me do pass. Uche no too well that day. Na small she do before she begin vomit. Anita just dey do with one man dey shout.”

Angela Okorie, who shared the conversations on Instagram, severely criticized the pair for feigning a love for ‘God’ while operating shady businesses.

“Cheap girls. Imagine the nonsense they are doing. Tomorrow them go come out lie with my name. Una go believe these desperate cheap slttts”, she said.

See the post below:*

Austeen_Royal (

)