Angela Okorie drags her colleagues Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph

Angela Okorie also known as legit queen is currently dragging her colleagues Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph over a rumour of an affair with an undisclosed couple. Angela is one of the few actresses whose presence is not too loud on social media but in a bid to defend her name in the rumour making round the internet, she has called out a few of her colleagues who she claimed are not real friends.

Angela recalled that when she had an accident a few years ago, some of her friends came to pay her a visit in her critical condition but as she claimed, they came to mock her. She insisted it was mockery as she stated that they took pictures of her to send to bloggers so as to make jest of her to their taste.

The picture below is a picture of Angela when she was attacked by gunmen a few years back which was the incident she referred to which brought her colleagues to come and mock her.

While some concerned fans are advising her to keep calm, she made it clear that she is ready for anyone who comes up to challenge her now.

See the posts she made with pictures of Anita and Uche separately.

