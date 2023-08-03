Angel Always Says That She’s Tired Of This Shit, Then Take Voluntary Exit, Leave – Adekunle Olopade

Adekunle Olopade has generated several reactions and comments from the public as he said that Angel BJ Smith is always saying that she’s tired of the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, Adekunle Olopade said Angel BJ Smith should take the voluntary exit and leave the house, and she should stop complaining that she’s tired of the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Adekunle Olopade, Angel BJ Smith’s fight with Ilebaye broke the last straw as Angel BJ Smith said she’s tired of the show, and she wants to leave. Angel said she hates everyone in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone has been saying that nobody forced her to go into the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and if she’s tired, she should leave the show as it’s just a game.

