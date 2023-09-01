American Rapper, Kodak Black gets emotional while Singing and Vibing to African Queen by 2baba

Few moments ago, Popular American Rapper, Bill Kahan Kapri known professionally as Kodak Black was spotted vibing to 2face Idibia’s hit song, African Queen in his car.

Kodak was emotional while vibing and singing to the song words for words and it seems like it’s one of his favourite song judging from how he connected to the sound perfectly well.

Recall that in 2004, Legendary Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, 2Face Idibia released his hit song “African Queen” shortly after his breakout from the all boys band “Plantashun Boiz” and the song changed the entire music scene in Africa, opening it wide open to the International scene.

The song was released 19 years ago, but it seems fresh every time you listen to it, it is tagged as one of the greatest song to ever come out of Africa. Click on the link below to watch the moment Kodak was vibing to the song in his car.

In the above video, The talented American Rapper could be clearly spotted vibing energetically to the song in his car, and one amazing thing about the video is that he was singing the song words for words and it seems like he just can’t have enough of the song.

Kodak Black is considered as one of the finest Rapper in America, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the world. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

