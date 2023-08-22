ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Always Chasing After A Man That Keeps Denying You" – Illebaye Blows Hot At Tolanibaj

Nigerian reality TV star, entrepreneur and BBNaija all stars housemate Illebaye has recently blown hot at fellow housemate and Disc Jockey Tolanibaj who confronted the former after she was seen hugging the latter’s man Neo.

Tolanibaj has been attracted to Neo since the start of the new season and has usually exchanged words with fellow female housemates who she feels have crossed boundaries. Earlier this evening, Neo was seen giving a long hug to Illebaye and this provoked Tolanibaj who then went to confront her. Tolanibaj screamed and used insulting words at Illebaye telling her to stay away from her man. Illebaye responded citing Tolanibaj as desperate who keeps going after a man that is not attracted to her. In her words;

“Neo, you were the one who hugged me. Look at this desperate wh*re always chasing after a man that keeps denying you. Talk to her Neo”.

