All Stars Without The Star Of The Show, The Queen Of Highlights Is Back-Mercy Eke Says With New Pics

Excitement and anticipation are soaring among fans of Big Brother Naija as the organisers unveil the latest edition titled “BBNaija All Stars.” This weekend, viewers will be treated to yet another thrilling and suspenseful experience as their favorite former housemates compete for the coveted N120 million cash prize.

Amidst the buzz surrounding the upcoming season, one notable star has caught the attention of fans and followers. Mercy Eke, fondly known as the “Queen of Highlights,” recently shared a post on her Instagram account, hinting at her return to the BBNaija house. With the caption, “All Stars without the STAR of the show? Nah!!! The QUEEN OF HIGHLIGHTS is back!!!” Mercy reaffirmed her presence in the upcoming edition, reigniting the excitement of her loyal supporters, the Mercenaries.

Known for her captivating personality and sense of style, Mercy also treated her followers to fashionable and sizzling hot pictures on Instagram today, showcasing her iconic fashion choices.

As the countdown begins to the premiere of ‘BBNaija All Stars,’ fans eagerly await the thrill, drama, and entertainment that the show promises, with the queen herself back in action.

Check out the screenshot of her caption and new outfits below.

Greenkai (

)