“ALHAJI needs to repay my bride price because this gorgeousness is on a whole new level” Mo Bimpe

Adebimpe Oyebade popularly known and called Mo Bimpe, a Nigerian film actress has recently thrilled many of her followers in Instagram with me a photos of herself. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a nice looking green gown outfit which made her look as beautiful as ever. She applied neatly done make up and was seen holding a silver colored small but nice looking hand bag which complemented to the beauty of th me outfit.

Even as she shared the photos, she never failed to give them a write up. She wrote, “ALHAJI needs to repay my bride price because this gorgeousness is on a whole new level.”

Many fans, on see in the photos, reacts expressing themselves. While some fans reacted to the photos, some others reacted to the write up she gave the photos.

