Alex Unusual And Cee C Settle Their Longstanding Dispute

Alex Unusual and Cee C have generated several reactions and comments from the public, as they’re now on good terms and they’re now talking to each other, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that they all thought that Alex Unusual and Cee C won’t talk to each other till the season ends, because they had the first fight of the season, and they’ve been talking about how they don’t like each other and how they can’t be in each other’s space, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone has seen that Alex Unusual and Cee C now talk to each other.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone is happy and excited seeing their two favorites talking to each other, this generated several reactions and comments from several celebrities and public figures, as they are all happy and excited seeing Alex Unusual and Cee C speak to each other in the Big Brother’s House.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)