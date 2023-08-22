ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Alex Unusual And Cee C Settle Their Longstanding Dispute

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

Alex Unusual and Cee C have generated several reactions and comments from the public, as they’re now on good terms and they’re now talking to each other, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that they all thought that Alex Unusual and Cee C won’t talk to each other till the season ends, because they had the first fight of the season, and they’ve been talking about how they don’t like each other and how they can’t be in each other’s space, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone has seen that Alex Unusual and Cee C now talk to each other.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone is happy and excited seeing their two favorites talking to each other, this generated several reactions and comments from several celebrities and public figures, as they are all happy and excited seeing Alex Unusual and Cee C speak to each other in the Big Brother’s House.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“My World is Best” Nosa Babarex Says As He Celebrates His Wedding Anniversary With His Wife (Photos)

5 mins ago

Venita Akpofure Calls Kimoprah A Criminal With Integrity

31 mins ago

Deborah Paul Enenche Stuns Fans With New Photos Of Herself Shopping In London

55 mins ago

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Pere suffers heartbreak, reportedly breaks down tears in Big Brother’s house

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button