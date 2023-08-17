Alex Tells Frodd And Mercy To Ensure She’s Not In The Same Team With Cee C For Their Wager Task

Alex Unusual has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she asks Frodd and the Head Of House, Mercy Eke to ensure she’s not in the same team with Cee C for their wager task, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Alex Unusual.

Recall that the first fight of the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show began with Alex Unusual and Cee C, and it was during their preparation for their wager task, so people feel that Alex Unusual is just avoiding Cee C, so that they’ll not fight in the Big Brother’s House, and get themselves in trouble, because the both of them don’t like each other at all.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Her fans and supporters reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)