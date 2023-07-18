Afrobeats Superstar, Simi Replies A Fan Who Said She’s Not A Huge Fan Of Hers On Singles

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she replies a fan her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public who said that she doesn’t like Simi on singles, but she loves Simi on features, this is after Adekunle Gold announce that Simi is featured on his album.

Simi said that it’s literally the same voice, and the same writer, and the same singer, she said that some of them wait for men to give them permission to validate her talent, and she said she’s saying it with zero malice.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Simi her official Twitter page.

Simi is one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, she has graced several international and local stages all over the world including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, United States, United Kingdom, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)