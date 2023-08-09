Afrobeats Superstar, Olamide Drops His New Album, Unruly

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Olamide Badoo has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as finally drops his new album, Unruly, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as his fans and supporters have been waiting for the release date of this album, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as several celebrities and public figures reacted to the album their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Olamide Badoo featured several heavyweights artistes including Rema, BNXN, Asake, Fireboy DML and Ckay, and I’m sure they all did an excellent job on the album. Olamide Badoo is one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, he is known for dropping hit songs and albums, since he entered the Nigerian music industry, he is a legend and several upcoming artistes look up to him in the Nigerian music industry.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)