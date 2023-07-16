Afrobeats Superstar, Naira Marley Wishes Wizkid Birthday Blessings Via His Official Twitter Page

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Naira Marley has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he shares alluring and stunning pictures of himself with popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid as Wizkid clocks another year today.

Naira Marley used the pictures to celebrate one of the legendary Afrobeats Superstars in the Nigerian music industry, and several celebrities and public figures reacted to the pictures their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others, as they were all happy and excited at the pictures Naira Marley posted.

Naira Marley and Wizkid are very close friends in the Nigerian music industry, and Wizkid even featured him on a track in his last album, More Love Less Ego. Several of his fans and supporters reacted to the pictures their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the pictures below;

Sola_rayo (

)