Afrobeats Superstar, Burnaboy’s Album Is Currently #1 In 55 Countries On Apple Music

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known, as Burnaboy has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he released his new album yesterday morning called I Told Them featuring several heavyweights artistes including Dave, J. Cole, RZA, Seyi Vibez, amongst others. This new album of Burnaboy is different from the usual albums he has realeased, this one is full of his emotions, and the fact that he has proven himself to the world, and there’s nothing else to prove.

I Told Them album is number one in 55 countries on Apple Music, everyone knows this is a big deal, Burnaboy calls himself the African Giant, and he has proven himself to be the African Giant. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as several celebrities and public figures reacted to the album by congratulating the Afrobeats Superstar on his new album.

Several reviews have been rolling in since he dropped the album yesterday morning.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)