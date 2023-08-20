Afrobeats Superstar, Burnaboy Pays Tribute To Wizkid’s Mother At Afro Nation, Detroit

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Burnaboy has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he pays tribute to Wizkid’s mum during his performance at Afro Nation in Detroit. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the action of Burnaboy, and this shows that Burnaboy and Wizkid are on very good terms.

The news of the death of Afrobeats Superstar, Wizkid’s mum hit everyone, as no one was expecting his mum to die this early, several celebrities and public figures have been sending condolence messages to the Afrobeats Superstar since the day his mum died.

Burnaboy and Wizkid are very good friends apart from being colleagues in the Nigerian music industry, and always collaborating with each other in the Nigerian music industry, they also have a personal relationship with each other, and this shows that Burnaboy respects and values Wizkid’s mother.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the video below;

