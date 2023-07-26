Afrobeats Superstar, Blaqbonez Shares Stunning Picture Of Himself With His Mum

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Blaqbonez has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he shares alluring and stunning picture of himself with his mom his official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public, as they were both looking very handsome and good-looking respectively.

Several of his fans and supporters reacted to the picture, as they were all surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that Blaqbonez posted the picture of his mum his official Twitter page. Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the picture their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Blaqbonez is one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, he has graced several international and local stages all over the world including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, Germany, Paris, Tanzania, Belgium, Croatia, Colombia, Netherlands, Portugal, Brazil, India, amongst others.

