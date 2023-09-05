ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Afrobeats Superstar, Asake Appreciates The Headies Award For Having Him

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, Asake has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he appreciates the Headies Award for having him in their ceremony last night, and giving him the opportunity to have the next rated artist award and album of the year award, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone reacted to the tweet of the Afrobeats Superstar.

Asake is one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, he has graced several international and local stages all over the world including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, Germany, Paris, Tanzania, Belgium, Croatia, Colombia, Netherlands, Portugal, Brazil, India, amongst others.

Asake is known for dropping hit songs and albums since he broke out in the Nigerian music industry, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public. This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BB Naija: Doyin, Ilebaye, Venita Akpofure And Whitemoney Are Up For Possible Eviction This Week

2 hours ago

Video: “Your glory has finished” – DJ Chicken pokes fun at Portable for failing to win a Headies Award

2 hours ago

“Dear Men, If You’re Going Through Difficult Moments, Learn To Speak Your Truth” Yetunde Bakare

2 hours ago

Video: BBNaija Whitemoney’s Instagram account hacked for the second time in one month

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button