Afrobeat Singer, Wizkid drives around the street of London with his bike

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself riding a bike on the street of London.

The talented singer shared the photo on his Official Instagram Page today being Sunday the 23rd day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Wizkid could be clearly spotted riding a bike on the street of London, United Kingdom and his outfit looks absolutely amazing on him.

Wizkid is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after signing for Banky W’s EME record label and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after Entertainer in Africa.

Ever since he emerged, he has managed to remain consistent by dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Caro, Ginger, Holla At Your Boy, Jaiye Jaiye, Omalicha, Celebrate, Mummy Mi, Baba Nla, Joro, Fever, Soco, Manya, Pakurumo, Tease Me, Essence, Come Closer, Mood, Brown Skin Girl, Joy, Ojuelegba, Sweet Love, Energy, Bad To Me, 2 Sugar, Money and Love, Blessed, Daddy Yo, Anoti, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

