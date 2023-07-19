Adekunle Gold’s Wife, Simi Replies A Fan Who Said She Doesn’t Like Her Voice On Singles

Simisiola Kosoko also known as Simi is a Nigerian singer who is also known to be a brands influencer, Fashionista and wife to popular Afro beat Musician, Adekunle Gold has reacted to a fan who said that she doesn’t like Simi’s voice on singles.

This happened after the singer announced that she is featured on Adekunle Gold’s album on her Official Twitter page and a fan by name ‘Enibaby’ took to the comments section to say that she doesn’t like Simi’s voice on singles but loves her on features. She said “I’m not really a huge fan of Simi’s voice on singles but I love all her features.”

After seeing the comment, Simi reacted saying “it’s literally the same voice, the same writer, and the same singer. Some of you wait for men to give you permission to validate your talent. I honestly say this with zero malice.”

The singer’s reply has generated a lot of reactions from her fans and social media users. While some people agreed with her.

Kindly share your thoughts about this post in the comments section.

GKentertainment (

)