Adekunle Gold Reacts As His Wife Singer Simi Shares New Photos Of Herself In Short Gown Outfit

Nigerian singer, Simi has used her most recent Instagram post to share new photos of her outfit at a stage show. She is someone who usually go for shows due to her profession and she did the same again by sharing photos of herself while performing on stage. Many of the people who saw the post could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

On this occasion, she showed up in a braided hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She appeared in a short gown outfit that looked good on her.

Simi has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her sweet melodies and back-to-back hit tracks which has helped her achieved more fame.

Upon coming across her post, her husband, Adekunle Gold was quick to react by saying, “My rockstar girl.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her husband as shown by his positive commnet.

