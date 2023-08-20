Ada Ameh was Like a Mother to me, She took the Character off the Screen- Chinedu Ikedieze (Video).

Nollywood veteran actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki has decided to speak about his demised colleague in the film industry, Ada Ameh and how she impacted his life even outside the movie industry.

The brand influencer who spoke about Ada Ameh in an interview with Chude Jideonwo on withChude few hours ago, revealed that the reports of the actress’s death was very hard for him to bear.

According to Chinedu Ikedieze;

“Ada was like a mother to me, you know…. She took the character off the screen. As in, even outside production, I have met her severally outside you know, that people will say see your pikin. You know, that kind of thing. So it was like losing a part of me. Infact that was the least story or information or news I opted to hear.”

Chinedu Ikedieze further revealed that Ada Ameh’s death shook the entire management of The Johnson’s Family TV series, adding that they had to calm themselves down and thought of how they could move forward.

The legendary actor finally stated that he is surprise that they are still acting the family TV series up until now without Ada Ameh.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

