ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress Zainab Bakare Replies A Male Fan Who Accused Her Of Always Acting Movies With Men

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 mins ago
0 350 1 minute read

Yoruba movie actress, Zainab Bakare, has used her latest Instagram post to give a response to a male fan who said she always acts in movies with men. This happened after she took to her Instagram page to share new loved-up photos of herself with an actor.

The actress, who did not hold back from giving him a response, was quick to reply by asking if he has a problem seeing her acting movies with men. Her response is an indication that she is not too comfortable with the statement from the male fan that prompted her response.

In the statement made by the male fan on her Instagram page, he said, “You and men in movies are 5 and 6.” The actress was quick to reply to him by saying, “And so you have a problem with that?”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and the roles she plays in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 mins ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“Na Me Be Your Father” Afrobeats Star Tells Odumodu.

12 mins ago

Video: Mr Eazi Flaunts N9.1M Receipt as He Celebrates Birthday in Grand Style with Fiancée Temi Otedola and Loved Ones

23 mins ago

Daddy Freeze Reacts After Blessing CEO Asked Ladies To Snatch Men From Women Who Don’t Care For Them

33 mins ago

Bobrisky reveals how doctors gave him the sweetest shape ever after surgery

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button