Actress Zainab Bakare Replies A Male Fan Who Accused Her Of Always Acting Movies With Men

Yoruba movie actress, Zainab Bakare, has used her latest Instagram post to give a response to a male fan who said she always acts in movies with men. This happened after she took to her Instagram page to share new loved-up photos of herself with an actor.

The actress, who did not hold back from giving him a response, was quick to reply by asking if he has a problem seeing her acting movies with men. Her response is an indication that she is not too comfortable with the statement from the male fan that prompted her response.

In the statement made by the male fan on her Instagram page, he said, “You and men in movies are 5 and 6.” The actress was quick to reply to him by saying, “And so you have a problem with that?”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and the roles she plays in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

