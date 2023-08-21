ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress Yetunde Bakare Stirs Reactions With New Photos Of Herself Without Makeup

Yoruba movie actress, Yetunde Bakare has used her latest post on social media to show off her natural beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to showcase her beauty, and she did it again by appearing with a makeup-free face while on a movie set.

She showed up in a gown outfit that looked good on her. She came up with her natural face without makeup. She appeared with a stunning hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on a sunshade and high heels as she took the pictures at a movie set.

She wrote a caption on her post by saying, “Absolutely unfiltered, love me with my imperfections.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

Judging by the comments and reactions on her post, it is obvious that her fans were impressed with her new post, as they reacted positively on her page.

