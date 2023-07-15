ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress, Tawa Ajisefinni Stirs Reactions As She Meets Her Biological Father Again After 30 Years

Popular Nollywood actress, and filmmaker, Tawakalitu Ajisefinni Alli has sparked a lot of reactions on social media from colleagues, fans, and followers as she took to her Instagram page to share few minutes video of herself meeting her biological father, Alhaji Fasasi Oladepo Jimoh Ajisefinni again on the gram for the first time after 30 years. She is really striking a perfect resemblance of her father.She could be seeing in the video very excited with beautiful smiles on her face as she embraced her father very tight on her knees. She later stood up and followed her father inside sitting room where they were both discussing together.

Tawa Ajisefinini made known in her post that she’s meeting her biological father on the gram for the first time after 30 years, who is about 92 years old now. She added that a lot of people think she didn’t have one because they only see her celebrating her mother on social media. He reconciled with me about a year ago and here I am to see him after so many years.

