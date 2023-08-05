Actress, Shola Subair Stirs Reactions With New Stunning Picture Of Herself Shares On IG

One of the most beautiful and highly talented Nollywood actresses, Shola Subair also known as Sholly cutie who celebrated her birthday few days ago has sparked lots of reactions on social media from fans, and followers as she took to her Instagram page to share new stunning picture of herself to thank well wishers for their birthday wishes. She looks so attractive, beautiful, classy, and gorgeous in her fitted hairstyle with makeup, as she posed for the camera in style.

She said in her post Here’s my Obligatory, thank you all for the birthday wishes and status post. But seriously I really do appreciate it.

Shola Subair is a Nollywood actress, Career woman, Movie producer, Filmmaker, Brand ambassador, and Media and Brand influencer with about 301,000 followers on her page. She is also the CEO of Shollycutie Films production. She has been very active in her career over a decade and has since starred in several Yoruba movies.

