Actress, Seyi Àriyo Shares Lovely Moment With Her Colleagues In London As They Attend Party Together

Popular Nollywood actress, and singer, Seyi Ariyo better known by her stage name as Shebaby who has been in London on vacation few weeks ago has taken to her Instagram page to share few minutes video of herself with her colleagues in London, United kingdom as they attended party together.

She captioned her video,” Nice seeing all colleagues and friends last night, congratulations”.

Seyi Ariyo was seen in the video very excited to see her colleagues such as Eniola Ajao, Peju Johnson, Funke Akindele, Iyabadan sneh, Jaiyeola Kuti, Aishat Lawal, and others surfaced in London to attend a party. They were dancing very tough, winning and dinning, and having quality time together.

Seyi Ariyo is a Nollywood actress, Mother, Filmmaker, Singer, Movie producer Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with a lot of followers on her page. She is well known for her roles in Yoruba films. She is versatile gifted intelligent, and highly talented actress, who knows how to act and interpret roles very well. She has starred in several Yoruba movies

