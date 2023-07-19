Actress Sarah Martins Replies Actress Judy Austin Who Said Anybody Wishing Her Death Will Die First

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has taken to actress Judy Austin’s Instagram page to give her a response after she said that anybody wishing her death would die first. This happened after Judy Austin shared a photo of Sarah Martins on her page, where she followed it up with prayers for her.

Sarah Martins, who did not hold back from giving her a response, quickly replied by saying thank you so much to her while also saying that God is forever faithful. You may recall that Sarah Martins had earlier revealed through her Instagram page that she escaped an accident on Tuesday, which prompted Judy Austin to pray for her.

In the statement made by Judy Austin on her Instagram page, she said, “Accident will never be your portion. Anybody that is wishing you death, die first in Jesus name.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (

)