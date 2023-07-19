ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress Sarah Martins Replies Actress Judy Austin Who Said Anybody Wishing Her Death Will Die First

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 347 1 minute read

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has taken to actress Judy Austin’s Instagram page to give her a response after she said that anybody wishing her death would die first. This happened after Judy Austin shared a photo of Sarah Martins on her page, where she followed it up with prayers for her.

Sarah Martins, who did not hold back from giving her a response, quickly replied by saying thank you so much to her while also saying that God is forever faithful. You may recall that Sarah Martins had earlier revealed through her Instagram page that she escaped an accident on Tuesday, which prompted Judy Austin to pray for her.

In the statement made by Judy Austin on her Instagram page, she said, “Accident will never be your portion. Anybody that is wishing you death, die first in Jesus name.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mr Eazi Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With New Photos

7 mins ago

Victoria Kolawole Reacts As Adeniyi Johnson’s Wife, Oluwaseyi Shares Photos Of Herself In A Short

46 mins ago

Fans React After Deborah Enenche Shared New Photos Online

1 hour ago

Nigerian Actress, Sharon Oja Shares New Lovely Photos Surface

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button