Actress Sarah Martins Replies A Fan Who Said She Prays Her Male Kids Marry A Woman Like Judy Austin

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has used her new Instagram post to respond to a female fan who said she prays that her male kids will marry a woman like Yul-Edochie’s wife, Judy Austin. She took to her Instagram page to respond to the female fan, where she gave her a cool response to her statement.

The actress did not hold back from giving her a response by saying, Amen to her prayer and that her children deserve peace. This happened after Sarah Martins shared new photos of herself on her Instagram page, which prompted the reaction from the female fan.

In the statement she made on her Instagram page, she said, “I pray your male kids will marry a woman like Judy in Jesus name.” Sarah Martins was quick to respond to her statement by saying, “Amen. My children deserve peace.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

