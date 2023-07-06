Actress Peju Johnson Replies A Male Fan Who Asked Her If She’s A Virgin

Yoruba movie actress, Peju Johnson has used her most recent Instagram post to respond to a male fan who asked her if she is a virgin. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she gave him a straightforward response to his question.

The actress, who did not hold back from giving him a response, replied to him by telling him that she is purely a virgin. The actress is someone who has managed to keep her relationship status off social media, and her latest response to her fan might be an indication that she is single.

In the statement made by the male fan on her Instagram story, he said, “Are you a virgin? The actress was quick to respond to him by saying, “Purely virgin.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

