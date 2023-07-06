Actress Peju Johnson Replies A Fan Who Asked If She Can Marry A Man That’s Rich But Not Good In Bed

Yoruba movie actress, Peju Johnson, has used her most recent Instagram post to respond to a male fan who asked her if she could marry a rich man who is not good in bed. She took to her Instagram story to give him a response where she made her intention known to him.

The actress, who did not hesitate to give him an answer, responded to him by saying that she is good enough for both of them. The actress is someone who has kept her relationship status away from social media, and her response to her fan is an indication that she is not married yet.

In the statement made by the male fan on her Instagram story, he said, “Can you marry a man who is rich but not good in bed?” The actress, in her own response, said, “Yes, I’m good enough for both of us.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her versatility in movies, which has helped her achieve more fame in recent times.

