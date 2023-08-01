Actress, Peggy Ovire Gushes Over Her Husband, Frederick Leonard In New Photo Shares Online

Popular Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire has got a lot her colleagues, fans, and followers talking on social media as she took to her Instagram page to share loved up picture with her husband and a colleague, Frederick Leonard to welcome new month of August. The beautiful couple were seen embracing each other very tight, very excited with beautiful on their faces. Peggy Ovire looks so beautiful, classy, and attractive in lovely fitted outfit with beautiful hairstyle rocked, and her husband also looks more handsome, cute, and attractive, as they posed on camera.

Peggy Ovire said in her touching words to her husband I May Never Find Words Beautiful Enough To Describe You. Thank you baby. My king and more. She asked guys to please help her tag her husband and tell him she said thank you.

This adorable and heartwarming picture picture shared has made her colleagues, fans, and followers gushed out to the comments section to drop their lovely messages.

