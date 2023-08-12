ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress Omotola Jalade Shares New Photos on Instagram

The popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade has taken to her social media account to share new lovely pictures and this got many people talking. The Nollywood star rocked a nice outfit so that her fans and colleagues will admire her .

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page, she said she went for an event and decided to snap some pictures. Many people have gone to her page to say lot of good things about her, some said she is an African queen while others said they love her outfit .

Omotola Jalade is an award winning actress who is doing well for herself, she has achieved a lot for herself in the movie industry. Her talent and good personality has earned her lot of admirations from people and she is currently making waves in the entertainment industry .

