ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress Nkechi Blessing Replies Actress Yvonne Jegede Who Told Her To Let The Singles Breathe

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has used her new Instagram post to respond to her movie colleague, actress Yvonne Jegede, who told her to let the singles breathe. She took to her Instagram page to give her a response, which was a cool and befitting response to her statement.

This happened after Nkechi Blessing had earlier shared a video of herself and her boyfriend on her Instagram page, where the two of them were in a loving mood together. Nkechi Blessing, who did not hold back from giving her colleague a response, simply replied by saying Sorry to her, a response that shows that she took no offense from her statement.

In the statement made by Yvonne Jegede on her Instagram page, she said, NBS, let the singles breathe, don’t suffocate us.” Nkechi Blessing replied to her by saying, “Sorry.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Wanted To Win The BBNaija Show But I Had To Take Care Of My Mental Health First- BBNaija’s Kayvee

6 mins ago

I’m Praying For You Angela. I’m Sure You Will Be Fine – Uche Elendu Respond To Okorie’s Outburst

29 mins ago

You Will Make It Through. Because I Know You Are Going Through A Lot – Uncle Elendu To Angela Okorie

40 mins ago

Check Out Stunning Picture Of Enioluwa Adeoluwa With Hilda Baci

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button