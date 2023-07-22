Actress Nkechi Blessing Replies Actress Yvonne Jegede Who Told Her To Let The Singles Breathe

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has used her new Instagram post to respond to her movie colleague, actress Yvonne Jegede, who told her to let the singles breathe. She took to her Instagram page to give her a response, which was a cool and befitting response to her statement.

This happened after Nkechi Blessing had earlier shared a video of herself and her boyfriend on her Instagram page, where the two of them were in a loving mood together. Nkechi Blessing, who did not hold back from giving her colleague a response, simply replied by saying Sorry to her, a response that shows that she took no offense from her statement.

In the statement made by Yvonne Jegede on her Instagram page, she said, NBS, let the singles breathe, don’t suffocate us.” Nkechi Blessing replied to her by saying, “Sorry.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

