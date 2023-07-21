Actress Nancy Isime Causes Reactions With New Photos Of Herself On Instagram

Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, has used her most recent Instagram post to share new photos of herself doing her workout. She is someone who loves to workout to keep herself fit, and she has done exactly the same again by revealing that she has embarked on a no sugar challenge. The majority of her fans who came across the post could not hold their nerves as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

In her new post, she showed up in a workout outfit that looked good on her. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She put on a sunshade and trainers as she took the pictures in different postures.

She captioned her post by saying, “It’s day 21 of 31 days of no sugar July.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans as they reacted to them.

If the comments and reactions on her post are anything to go by, it is safe to say that her fans were impressed with her new post as they reacted positively on her page.

