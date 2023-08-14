Actress, Nancy Iheme’s Response When Asked if her Bum is Natural.

Nollywood actress, Nancy Iheme has decided to respond to a question directed at her with regards to her backside. She responded to such question on Instagram.

The film maker who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram story, was engaged in a question and answer session with her fans on her official Instagram page.

And so one of her fans during such session, was asked if her bum bum is natural and the businesswoman in response to such question, revealed that even her standing br*ast is natural.

Here is Nancy Iheme’s post below;

Recall that Nancy Iheme had during her question and answer session few minutes ago, revealed that she made her first 1 million Naira when she was just 17 years old.

The actress also revealed that what she admires in a guy is his sense of humor and she cannot enter the Big Brother Naija reality show because she will receive strikes from Biggie.

According to the beautiful actress, there are some things that she cannot tolerate in the BBNaija house.

