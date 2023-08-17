Actress, Mercy Johnson Shares Lovely Moment With Her Husband As They Give Thanks To God In Church

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken to her Instagram page to share few minutes video of their Thanksgiving in the church over the successful elections and inauguration of her husband, Prince Odi Okojie into 10th National Assembly as a member of House of Representatives. She could be seen in the video with her husband rocking beautiful matching white native dress together. Her father in-law who could not hide his happiness was also seen in tears of joy.

She said in her post And went to give thanks to God. The protocol beaker. We Love you Lord. She asked fans to guess her favourite part of the video. Everyone is so proud of him, plus peep my dad in-law crying.

Mercy Johnson Okojie has been happily married to her handsome husband, Prince Odi Okojie few years ago and their marriage is blessed with adorable children.

These lovely video shared has made her colleagues, fans, and followers commented.

Sunnewsop (

)