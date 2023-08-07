ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress Laide Bakare stirs reactions as she spends quality time with her children

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 33 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read

The popular Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare has stirred reactions online after she shared new lovely pictures with her children. She shared the pictures through her social media account so that fans and colleagues will compliment them.

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page, she said she decided to spend quality time with her children, that she loves them so much and will do anything in this world to make them happy. Many people have gone to social media to say lot of good things about them, some said they are all looking good while others said they are lovely family. See some people’s reactions on Instagram below:

Laide Bakare is a very talented and hardworking actress who is doing well for herself. She is always fond of her children and this has earned her lot of admirations from people. She is currently making waves in the entertainment industry.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FavourofGod2 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 33 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Nigerian Celebrities console Ayo Makun as he loses property worth millions as razes his mansion

42 mins ago

Actress Ireti Doyle stirs reactions as she stuns in new Instagram photos.

58 mins ago

Reactions As BBN’s Bella Okagbue Shares New Photos Of Herself In Jacket Outfit

1 hour ago

Everything else except family and God comes and goes – AY reacts as his Mansion got burnt

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button