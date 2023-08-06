Actress Laide Bakare Replies Fan Who Said He’s Coming To Pay Her 14-Year-Old Daughter’s Bride Price

Yoruba movie actress, Laide Bakare, has used her most recent Instagram post to respond to a fan who said he is coming to pay her 14-year-old daughter’s bride price as soon as possible. She took to her Instagram page to give him a response, where she gave him a straightforward answer to his statement.

The actress, who did not hold back from giving the fan a response, replied to him by telling him that her daughter is just 14 years old and that he should wait a little until she grows older.

In the statement made by the fan on her Instagram page, he said, “How much is your bride price? I’m coming to pay as soon as possible.” The actress was quick to react by saying, “She’s just 14 years old, wait, don’t come yet.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

