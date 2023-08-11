ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress Judy Austin stirs reactions with her new stunning pictures

The popular Nollywood star, Judy Austin has got her fans and colleagues talking after she showed off her new look. The Nollywood star shared new stunning pictures and were all smiles .

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page, she thanked God for everything he has done for her, she also called herself, “Ijele Odogwu”. Many people have gone to her page to say lot of good things about her , some said she is looking good while others said they love her . See some people’s reactions on Instagram below :

Judy Austin is a very talented and hardworking actress who is doing well for herself , she has achieved a lot for herself in the movie industry . Her beauty has earned her lot of admirations and she is currently making waves in the entertainment industry .

