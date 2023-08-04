Actress Judy Austin Reacts As Her Husband Yul-Edochie Shares New Photos Of Himself With Her On IG

Nollywood actor, Yul-Edochie, has used his new Instagram post to share new loved-up photos of himself and his wife, Judy Austin. He took to his Instagram page to share the post, in which he was seen in a loving mood with his wife inside a car. Upon coming across his post, his wife, Judy Austin, could not hold her nerve as she expressed her opinion on his page.

In his latest post, he showed up in a round-neck outfit that looked good on him, while his wife appeared in a nice-looking outfit and blonde hairdo. They both looked excited and all smiles as they enjoyed a beautiful moment together.

He captioned his post by saying, “For your grace and numerous blessings, I say thank you, Lord.” This caption along with his picture caught the attention of his wife, who reacted quickly to them.

After seeing his post, his wife, Judy Austin, was quick to react by saying, “His excellency.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by his wife, as evidenced by her positive remark.

