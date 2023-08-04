ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Actress Judy Austin Reacts As Her Husband Yul-Edochie Shares New Photos Of Himself With Her On IG

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

Nollywood actor, Yul-Edochie, has used his new Instagram post to share new loved-up photos of himself and his wife, Judy Austin. He took to his Instagram page to share the post, in which he was seen in a loving mood with his wife inside a car. Upon coming across his post, his wife, Judy Austin, could not hold her nerve as she expressed her opinion on his page.

 

In his latest post, he showed up in a round-neck outfit that looked good on him, while his wife appeared in a nice-looking outfit and blonde hairdo. They both looked excited and all smiles as they enjoyed a beautiful moment together.

He captioned his post by saying, “For your grace and numerous blessings, I say thank you, Lord.” This caption along with his picture caught the attention of his wife, who reacted quickly to them.

After seeing his post, his wife, Judy Austin, was quick to react by saying, “His excellency.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by his wife, as evidenced by her positive remark.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: ‘Imagine, A Whole Presidential Aspirant Turns Facebook Dancer’ – Nollywood Actress Mocks Yul Edochie

8 hours ago

Video: Tiwa Savage Reveals Why She’ll Never Tell her Mum Any Secret Again

8 hours ago

Video: Davido Is Broke, Depends on His Father’s Money and Only Helps Women – Omo Ikorodu Reveals [Video]

9 hours ago

For you grace and numerous blessings, I say thank you lord – Yul says as he steps out with his wife

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button