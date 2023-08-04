Actress Judy Austin Reacts after her husband, Yul Edochie shared new pictures with her

The popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has stirred reactions online after he shared loved up photos with his wife, Judy Austin. He shared the pictures through his social media account so that fans and colleagues will compliment their new look.

While sharing the pictures on his official Instagram page, he thanked God for his grace and numerous blessings upon his life and family. Actress Judy Austin while reacting to the pictures wrote “His Excellency”. Many people couldn’t help but gush over them, some said they are lovely couple while others said they are looking good.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are doing well for themselves, they have achieved a lot for themselves in the movie industry. They are always fond of each other and this has earned them lot of admirations from people. They are currently making waves in the entertainment industry .

