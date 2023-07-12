Actress Hadiza Abubakar Replies Fan Who Asked If She’s A Virgin & Type Of Men She Would Like To Date

Yoruba movie actress, Hadiza Abubakar has used her new Instagram post to respond to one of her male fans who asked her if she is a virgin and what type of man she would like to date. She took to her Instagram story to respond to the male fan, where she gave him a straightforward answer.

The actress who did not hold back from giving him a response made him realize that she only dates men who do not ask the type of question he asked her. The actress is someone who has kept her relationship status off social media, and her response shows that she may be ready for a relationship.

In the statement made by the fan on her Instagram story, she said, “Are you still a virgin, and what type of men do you like to date?” The actress was quick to respond to him by saying, “I date men who don’t ask this type of question.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

